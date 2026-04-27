Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Google to Build First Global AI Campus in Seoul

Google to Build First Global AI Campus in Seoul

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • South Korea and Google agreed to create an AI campus in Seoul to foster collaboration with local engineers and startups.
  • The Seoul facility will be Google’s first dedicated AI campus of this kind anywhere in the world, according to a presidential adviser.
  • Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis highlighted plans to support training and deepen ties with major South Korean companies.

Strategic Agreement Between South Korea and Google

South Korea and Google reached an agreement to build an artificial-intelligence campus in Seoul, according to Kim Yong-beom, a presidential policy adviser. Kim said on Monday that the initiative is intended to expand collaboration between the technology company and South Korean engineers and startups.

Kim noted that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met Google DeepMind Chief Executive Officer Demis Hassabis in Seoul on Monday. During that visit, the Science Ministry and Google signed a memorandum of understanding related to the establishment of the AI campus, he added.

Key Elements of the AI Campus Plan

Kim provided several details about the discussions and the planned AI facility:

  • South Korea requested that Google assign at least 10 engineers from its United States headquarters to work at the Seoul AI campus, and Kim said Hassabis responded that he would consider the request.
  • The AI campus in Seoul will be Google’s first facility of this nature globally, according to the presidential adviser.

Policy Discussion and Labor Considerations

Kim said President Lee and Hassabis exchanged views on the future trajectory of artificial intelligence and how it will affect people. During the meeting, Lee raised the issue of a base wage to address potential job losses stemming from the adoption of AI, Kim said.

Training and Talent Development

Hassabis outlined Google DeepMind’s intentions to support workforce development through the planned AI hub. He said he hoped with this partnership “to help with training up the next generation in these amazing technologies through internships at our AI hub and other training programmes.”

Deepening Partnerships With Korean Corporates

Hassabis also pointed to Google DeepMind’s ambition to expand its work with major South Korean companies. He said DeepMind would like to deepen partnerships with Korean companies from Samsung and SK Hynix to Hyundai’s Boston Dynamics and LG and “instigate new joint projects” with them.

He described South Korea as a “great industrial base” in all of the key AI areas, from chips to robotics.

Context From Earlier AI Milestones

Hassabis referred to what he described as a pivotal moment for AI development involving South Korea. He said the historic match between DeepMind’s AlphaGo program and Go player Lee Sedol in Korea a decade ago signaled the beginning of the modern AI era and inspired many advances in AI, including its work in science like the Alphafold system for protein folding.

Summary of Main Points

AspectDetail
LocationAI campus to be built in Seoul, South Korea
Parties InvolvedSouth Korean government, Google, Google DeepMind, Science Ministry
Campus StatusPlanned as Google’s first AI campus of its kind worldwide
Staffing RequestSouth Korea requested at least 10 engineers from Google’s U.S. headquarters
Talent DevelopmentInternships and training programs at the AI hub, according to Hassabis
Corporate CollaborationDeepMind aims to deepen partnerships with Samsung, SK Hynix, Hyundai’s Boston Dynamics, and LG
Policy Topic RaisedIntroduction of a base wage in case of AI-driven job losses
Historic ReferenceAlphaGo vs. Lee Sedol match in Korea and subsequent advances like Alphafold
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • New Zealand dollar unchanged versus US peerNew Zealand dollar unchanged versus US peer New Zealand dollar remained almost without change against its US counterpart on Tuesday, as demand for the US dollar was still underpinned by ongoing expectations that US central bank will reduce scale of asset purchases by the end of […]
  • Commodities trading outlook: natural gas, crude oil futuresCommodities trading outlook: natural gas, crude oil futures Both the US and European benchmarks retreated today, as expectations of growth in stockpiles overwhelmed fears over a sharp escalation of the crisis in Ukraine. Meanwhile, natural gas made sizable gains during afternoon trade, but the rise was […]
  • Natural gas futures weekly recap, November 17 – November 21Natural gas futures weekly recap, November 17 – November 21 Natural gas shed almost 5% on Friday as retreating Arctic temperatures gave way to milder conditions for the central and eastern US during the weekend, significantly reducing heating demand. The energy source, however, still registered a […]
  • USD/CHF hovers above 1-week low ahead of FOMC decisionUSD/CHF hovers above 1-week low ahead of FOMC decision The USD/CHF currency pair was hovering just above a 1-week low of 0.7925 on Tuesday ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.The Fed is widely expected to lower its federal funds rate target range by 25 basis […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/SEK daily trading outlookForex Market: EUR/SEK daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/SEK within the range of 9.1624 - 9.1402. The pair closed at 9.1486, losing 0.10% on a daily basis.At 6:30 GMT today EUR/SEK was up 0.03% for the day to trade at 9.1542. The pair held in a daily range of 9.1457 - […]
  • Magnum Ice Cream Co. Begins Life as Standalone Stock With Mixed Outlook From J.P. MorganMagnum Ice Cream Co. Begins Life as Standalone Stock With Mixed Outlook From J.P. Morgan Key Moments The Magnum Ice Cream Company began trading independently following its demerger from Unilever, closing at €12.84 on December 8, 2025. J.P. Morgan initiated coverage at "neutral" with a December 2027 price target of […]