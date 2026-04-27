Google to Build First Global AI Campus in Seoul

Key Moments

South Korea and Google agreed to create an AI campus in Seoul to foster collaboration with local engineers and startups.

The Seoul facility will be Google’s first dedicated AI campus of this kind anywhere in the world, according to a presidential adviser.

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis highlighted plans to support training and deepen ties with major South Korean companies.

Strategic Agreement Between South Korea and Google

South Korea and Google reached an agreement to build an artificial-intelligence campus in Seoul, according to Kim Yong-beom, a presidential policy adviser. Kim said on Monday that the initiative is intended to expand collaboration between the technology company and South Korean engineers and startups.

Kim noted that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met Google DeepMind Chief Executive Officer Demis Hassabis in Seoul on Monday. During that visit, the Science Ministry and Google signed a memorandum of understanding related to the establishment of the AI campus, he added.

Key Elements of the AI Campus Plan

Kim provided several details about the discussions and the planned AI facility:

South Korea requested that Google assign at least 10 engineers from its United States headquarters to work at the Seoul AI campus, and Kim said Hassabis responded that he would consider the request.

The AI campus in Seoul will be Google’s first facility of this nature globally, according to the presidential adviser.

Policy Discussion and Labor Considerations

Kim said President Lee and Hassabis exchanged views on the future trajectory of artificial intelligence and how it will affect people. During the meeting, Lee raised the issue of a base wage to address potential job losses stemming from the adoption of AI, Kim said.

Training and Talent Development

Hassabis outlined Google DeepMind’s intentions to support workforce development through the planned AI hub. He said he hoped with this partnership “to help with training up the next generation in these amazing technologies through internships at our AI hub and other training programmes.”

Deepening Partnerships With Korean Corporates

Hassabis also pointed to Google DeepMind’s ambition to expand its work with major South Korean companies. He said DeepMind would like to deepen partnerships with Korean companies from Samsung and SK Hynix to Hyundai’s Boston Dynamics and LG and “instigate new joint projects” with them.

He described South Korea as a “great industrial base” in all of the key AI areas, from chips to robotics.

Context From Earlier AI Milestones

Hassabis referred to what he described as a pivotal moment for AI development involving South Korea. He said the historic match between DeepMind’s AlphaGo program and Go player Lee Sedol in Korea a decade ago signaled the beginning of the modern AI era and inspired many advances in AI, including its work in science like the Alphafold system for protein folding.

Summary of Main Points