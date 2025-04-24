Analysis reveals Arabica coffee prices soar by 93% in the past year, Robusta follows with 55% increase

The price of coffee in the United States has seen an unprecedented rise, leaving consumers and coffee shop owners under pressure over the cost of Americans’ daily caffeine dose. This price surge can be attributed to a combination of factors, including unpredictable weather patterns that have wreaked havoc on global coffee crops, as well as the potential impact of the newly implemented 10% tariff on major coffee-producing countries.

In this exclusive analysis, the team at Tradingpedia explores how these changes are affecting coffee prices at the consumer level and what it means for the future of the coffee industry. Utilising the database Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) and the online catalogues of Cotsco and Walmart, we examined the price increase of the two most popular coffee varieties in America – Arabica and Robusta.

The majority of coffee imported into the US comes from Brazil, Colombia, and Vietnam. All three countries are currently subject to a 10% import tariff, with Vietnam having initially faced a higher rate of 46% before it was reduced back to the baseline level. Brazil and Colombia are the largest suppliers of Arabica for the U.S., while the majority of Robusta blends are imported from Vietnam.

In March 2024, Arabica coffee futures were priced at $2.09 per pound. A year later, that same amount is selling for $4.04, a sharp increase of 93.3%. Robusta coffee futures have also surged. In March 2024, the price per lb of Robusta coffee futures was $1.66; in March 2025, the price rose to $2.58 per lb, marking a 55.4% increase.

Statistics show that in 2022 Americans consumed 1,697 tonnes of coffee. Given that Arabica is the coffee of choice for most people, the cost of imported Arabica beans would have been $8.9 billion in 2024 at $2.39 per pound. The same amount of coffee in 2025 would cost the United States $15.11 billion, $6.17 billion more than the previous year.

Here are a few key highlights from our analysis:

Arabica coffee futures in the United States have surged 93.3% in the span of a year. The increase is expected to become even more significant due to the 10% tariffs implemented for key producing countries, and in part due to severe weather conditions lowering crop output.

Robusta coffee futures have increased by 55.4%, from $1.66 per lb in 2024 to $2.58 per lb in 2025.

There is currently no word regarding tariff exemptions for products such as coffee and cocoa.

America will need to pay $6.17 billion more in 2025 to import the same amount of coffee as the previous year.

Coffeeshop owners risk erasing their profit margins if they don't raise prices or lower the quality of their products.

The cost of ground coffee has increased substantially in popular retail chains across America.

To see how this price hike has already started affecting store shelves, we checked the online catalogue of Costco, one of America’s largest retailers.

Currently, a 3-pound can of coffee made from Colombian-sourced Arabica beans is listed at $21.49. Using the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine tool, we looked at the same product listing from April 2024. The same 3-lb can of ground coffee was priced at $15.49, marking a 38.73% price increase in a single year. Similarly, a 3-lb can of ground coffee made from 100% Arabica Beans imported from Latin countries used to cost $14.99 in 2024. Today, it is sold for $16.49.

Our research revealed the same thing in Walmart. The product we selected was a packet of Lavazza Classico Whole Bean Coffee, which is made of a blend of Arabica and Robusta beans. In November 2022, the product was priced at $9.44 (adjusted for inflation, using an inflation calculator). Currently, the same bag of coffee will cost you $15.58. This constitutes a 65.06% increase in price.

The rising cost of coffee is already hitting coffee shops across the U.S., with many owners having to raise their prices just to keep serving high-quality brews. In mid-2023, buying a 2-oz espresso in Denver, CO would have cost you on average $3.92 when adjusted for inflation. In 2025, the same beverage will be sold for $4.15.