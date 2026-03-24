HUF Faces Crosscurrents from Oil Prices and Politics

Key Moments

EUR/HUF’s February slide halted near 374 before rebounding sharply toward 400, with the 50-DMA at 383/381 highlighted as a crucial support band.

Societe Generale notes Hungary’s sensitivity to oil price shocks and sees elevated geopolitical risks arguing for a prolonged period of policy stability at the National Bank of Hungary.

The bank remains constructive on the forint and local HUF bonds, while flagging potential EUR/HUF volatility around the 383/381 support and a possible squeeze toward 420.

Policy Outlook and Inflation Dynamics

“In CEEMEA, we expect the National Bank of Hungary to leave the policy rate unchanged at 6.25% today. Hungary’s vulnerability to the oil shock argues against further easing by the monetary authorities. This comes even as headline inflation slowed sharply to 1.4% in February, well below the MNB target rate of 2-4%.”

“Elevated geopolitical uncertainty means we now look for an extended period of policy stability. The MNB estimates that a 10% rise in oil prices adds roughly 0.3–0.4pp to headline CPI through both direct and indirect channels, around double the estimated impact for the eurozone.”

“Given the low starting point, such an increase would still keep inflation within the tolerance band. Our updated forecasts are for a gradual rise towards 4% by December, assuming oil prices ease back in the coming weeks. However, if crude remains above $100/bbl, inflation could shoot up to 5% by end-2026.”

Oil Sensitivity and EUR/HUF Scenarios

Societe Generale links Hungary’s exposure to oil price shocks directly to the outlook for the forint, suggesting limited scope for additional monetary easing despite low current inflation. The bank underscores that higher oil prices would have a comparatively larger impact on Hungarian inflation than on the eurozone, which in turn shapes expectations for the policy path and the currency.

“A squeeze in EUR/HUF towards 420 may compel the MNB to tighten in the near term. On the political front, a market-friendly election outcome next month would likely deflate EUR/HUF toward the 370 area from around 390 currently. We remain constructive on forint and local HUF bonds.”

Technical Picture for EUR/HUF

Societe Generale’s analysts describe a key turning point in EUR/HUF in February, when the pair’s decline paused close to 374 before reversing and accelerating higher. Following that move, EUR/HUF recently posted an interim high near the 400 mark.

“EUR/HUF decline stalled near 374 in February, and the pair has since staged a sharp rebound. It recently registered an interim high near 400. It will be important to observe whether the pair can form a base and attempt a more sustained reversal. The 50-DMA near 383/381 serves as short‑term support zone. A brief consolidation cannot be ruled out within the limits of 383 and the peak reached earlier this week at 396. If the pair fails to hold above 383/381, the downtrend could resume.”

Key Levels and Market Implications

The bank highlights a narrow band around the 50-DMA at 383/381 as a pivotal support area, with possible short-term consolidation projected between 383 and 396. A decisive move below that support is seen as a risk that the earlier downtrend in EUR/HUF could reassert itself, while a sustained base above it might open the door to a more durable reversal higher.