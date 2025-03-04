Key moments

Ottawa implements a 25% tariff on a substantial $20 billion worth of U.S. imports, effective immediately.

China reveals plans to introduce 10% to 15% import taxes on a range of American agricultural products.

Both moves were a direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s own tariffs on Chinese, Mexican, and Canadian imports.

Fears of Global Trade War Intensify as China and Canada Counter Trump’s Levies

China and Canada have unveiled retaliatory tariffs against the United States, responding to newly enacted levies imposed by the Trump administration. The escalation, which took effect on Tuesday, sent shock waves through international markets.

President Trump’s decision to enact substantial import taxes, specifically a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 20% levy on Chinese goods, triggered swift countermeasures. China revealed plans to apply further import taxes, between one-tenth and fifteen percent, on a selection of American farm products. This assortment, including staples like poultry, pork, soybeans, and beef, is scheduled to see these new charges take effect within days.

Simultaneously, Canada, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, declared its own retaliatory measures. Specifically, tariffs of 25% will be applied immediately to American goods valued at more than $20 billion, with a further $86 billion of products subjected to the same levies within a three-week period. Prime Minister Trudeau made it clear that these tariffs would persist until the United States reversed its implemented trade policies, and also indicated that alternative, non-tariff actions were being explored should the U.S. maintain its current course.

The Trump administration defended its tariffs, citing concerns over fentanyl trafficking and a desire to incentivize domestic manufacturing. However, these justifications have been met with skepticism and strong opposition from the affected nations. Canadian officials, in particular, refuted the claims regarding fentanyl, highlighting that less than 1% of intercepted fentanyl at the U.S. border originates from Canada.

The retaliatory actions from China and Canada have fueled fears of a broader trade war, with potential consequences for global economies. The immediate impact was evident in Asian markets, which experienced significant declines. In the U.S., consumer confidence has also been affected, with concerns over inflation and the prospect of increased import costs.

The situation remains fluid, with both sides signaling a willingness to escalate measures if necessary. The unfolding trade dispute underscores the complexities of international trade and the potential for unilateral actions to trigger widespread economic repercussions.