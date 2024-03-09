VSE Corp announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.10

VSE Corp (NASDAQ: VSEC), a provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services, said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share.

The dividend will be paid on May 16th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 2nd 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of VSE Corp (VSEC) closed 1.98% ($1.49) higher at $76.72 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.21 billion.

The shares of VSE Corp (VSEC) went up 37.82% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 18.74% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, all 4 surveyed investment analysts offering 12-month price targets for VSE Corp’s stock had rated the latter as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $85.50, which translates into an 11.44% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $91.00.