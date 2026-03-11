Silver Futures Eye Surge Toward Triple-Digit Prices

Key Moments

A confirmed move above $95 would activate a major VC PMI weekly resistance target at $105.80.

Silver futures have been trading near $89.30 after rebounding from VC PMI daily Buy-1 at $87.43 and Buy-2 at $85.35.

Upcoming time-cycle windows between March 12–16 and March 22–26 align with key resistance zones from both VC PMI and Square-of-9 levels.

VC PMI Framework Flags $105.80 as Next Major Target

A confirmed breakout through $95 triggers the next significant Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) weekly resistance level at $105.80, indicating that triple-digit silver remains in play within the current phase of heightened volatility. This level is identified as an extreme price zone where the probabilities of a return to the mean increase meaningfully.

Silver futures are trading around $89.30, consolidating just below the VC PMI daily mean of $88.93 after previously reaching and activating the daily Buy-1 support at $87.43 and the Buy-2 support at $85.35 earlier in the cycle. Under the VC PMI methodology, when price recovers from extreme lows back into the equilibrium band around the mean, the odds rise that the market will seek higher resistance levels.

Key VC PMI Resistance Levels

The next important resistance levels defined by the VC PMI structure are:

Level Price Daily Sell 1 $91.05 Weekly Sell 1 $95.05 Weekly Sell 2 $105.80

These zones are viewed as statistically stretched areas where, according to the VC PMI framework, the likelihood that price will revert back toward the mean rises to 90–95% once these targets are reached. At the same time, during phases of expanding volatility – as seen recently in silver – the market can overshoot the first resistance band before eventually normalizing.

Time-Date Cycles Point to Upcoming Inflection Windows

The time-cycle structure suggests that silver is nearing a short-term inflection period between March 12 and March 16, which corresponds with prior volatility expansion phases. Historically, when silver approaches a convergence of cycles while holding above the mean, the market has often responded with a swift directional move.

A second and potentially stronger cycle window is indicated around March 22–26, coinciding with options expiration and broader commodity cycle harmonics. If silver sustains trade above the $88–$89 equilibrium band, this later window could help propel a move toward the $95–$97 area.

Square-of-9 Harmonic Resistance Alignment

Using W.D. Gann’s Square-of-9 price geometry, the next harmonic resistance levels calculated from the prior swing range show close alignment with the VC PMI projections:

Harmonic Zone Price Area Description First harmonic resistance $93–94 Initial harmonic resistance band Square-of-9 expansion $97–98 Expansion level from prior range Major geometric resistance $105 Key higher-timeframe resistance

The overlap between VC PMI Sell targets and these Square-of-9 resistance bands reinforces the probability that these price zones could draw price action and serve as focal points for discovery.

Market Structure and Volatility Profile

The sharp drop from $97.30 to $78.06 over only two sessions is characterized as evidence of rapidly expanding volatility rather than a breakdown of the underlying bullish structure. Such volatility bursts often precede strong continuation moves to the upside once price reestablishes equilibrium.

With silver now stabilizing above the mean, the current structure suggests the market may be forming the base for another upside momentum wave toward the $95–$100 band, where the next major decision zone is expected.

Three Potential Price Paths

The analysis outlines three key scenarios for silver prices:

“Volatility Expansion Toward $97”

Silver advances into the $95–$97 range, completing the next harmonic cycle. “Acceleration Toward Triple-Digit Silver”

A break above $97 would open the door for an advance toward the VC PMI weekly Sell-2 target at $105. “Mean Reversion Pullback”

If price fails to hold the $88 area, a short-term decline toward $85–$87 could unfold before the next potential upward leg.

Methodology and Risk Disclosure

Disclosure: The VC PMI (Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator) identifies price levels where probabilities favor mean reversion based on price, volatility, and time. The methodology does not predict markets but identifies statistically significant levels where traders may consider taking action. Trading futures and options involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. This analysis is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice.