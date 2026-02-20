US Premarket Movers: Tech, China ADRs Lead Action

Key Moments

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) slipped 0.3% in premarket trading ahead of next week’s earnings report, seen as a key sentiment catalyst.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) plunged 45% after its Galleri multi-cancer screening test did not achieve its primary endpoint.

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) surged 18% after reporting fourth-quarter revenue that exceeded estimates.

Futures Edge Higher as Investors Await Data

U.S. stock index futures traded slightly higher on Friday as market participants looked ahead to upcoming inflation and growth figures, while also monitoring heightened geopolitical risks.

Selected Premarket Stock Moves

Company Exchange/Symbol Premarket Move Key Driver Nvidia NASDAQ:NVDA -0.3% Trading lower before next week’s earnings, which are expected to influence broader market sentiment. Alibaba ADRs NYSE:BABA -2.1% Declined after being briefly referenced in a U.S. Pentagon list of companies with connections to the Chinese military. Baidu NASDAQ:BIDU -3.4% Also pressured following a short-lived mention in the same Pentagon list of entities with ties to the Chinese military. Akamai Technologies NASDAQ:AKAM -10% Sold off after issuing weaker-than-expected first-quarter guidance, despite beating fourth-quarter sales forecasts. Live Nation NYSE:LYV +4.2% Advanced after topping quarterly revenue expectations, supported by robust demand for live events at arenas and amphitheaters. Dropbox NASDAQ:DBX -5.2% Moved lower after reporting a year-over-year decline in fourth-quarter sales and issuing underwhelming 2026 guidance. Newmont Goldcorp NYSE:NEM -3.5% Fell after stating it expects reduced bullion output this year due to planned upgrades at certain managed mines. Grail NASDAQ:GRAL -45% Collapsed after announcing that Galleri, its multi-cancer detection test, did not achieve a statistically significant reduction in combined Stage III and IV cancer for its primary endpoint. Opendoor Technologies NASDAQ:OPEN +18% Rallied after the online residential real estate marketplace delivered fourth-quarter revenue above expectations. AdvanSix NYSE:ASIX +0.1% Inched higher following mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results, featuring solid year-over-year sales growth and better operating performance, but earnings below Wall Street forecasts.

Tech and Internet Names Under Pressure

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded modestly lower, with shares off 0.3% as investors positioned ahead of the chip maker’s earnings next week, which are expected to play an important role in shaping market sentiment.

Chinese internet stocks came under renewed pressure. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) American depositary receipts dropped 2.1%, while Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) declined 3.4%, after both companies were briefly cited in a U.S. Department of Defense list of firms identified as having ties to the Chinese military.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) sank 10%. The cloud computing company issued first-quarter guidance that fell short of expectations, overshadowing fourth-quarter sales results that surpassed forecasts.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) lost 5.2% in premarket trading. The file hosting company reported that its fourth-quarter sales declined compared with the prior year and released a 2026 outlook that disappointed investors.

Consumer and Entertainment Stocks React to Earnings

Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) climbed 4.2% after the company exceeded quarterly revenue estimates. Management benefited from ongoing appetite for in-person events at arenas and amphitheaters, which continued to attract consumer spending.

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) jumped 18% after the online housing marketplace reported fourth-quarter revenue that came in ahead of analyst estimates.

Commodities and Healthcare Names See Sharp Moves

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) slipped 3.5%. The company, described as the world’s largest gold producer, indicated that bullion output is expected to be lower this year due to scheduled improvement projects at some of its managed mines.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) experienced one of the steepest declines of the session, with the stock slumping 45%. The early cancer detection company said that Galleri, its multi-cancer screening product, failed to meet its primary clinical endpoint of achieving a statistically significant reduction in combined Stage III and IV cancer.

Chemicals Producer Posts Mixed Results

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) edged up 0.1%. The chemicals manufacturer reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results, highlighting strong year-over-year sales growth and better operating performance, but earnings that did not meet Wall Street expectations.