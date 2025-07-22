Spot Silver holds near 1-week high on weaker USD, yields

Spot Silver traded in proximity to one-week high of $39.05 on Tuesday, as the US Dollar and Treasury yields dropped, while market players were looking for signs of progress in trade discussions.

The EU is exploring a set of possible countermeasures against the US, as prospects for an acceptable trade deal with Washington weaken.

US President Trump has warned of 30% duties on EU imports in case no deal is secured prior to the August 1st deadline.

The US Dollar Index hovered above an over one-week low and was last up 0.05% to 97.905. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced Silver more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

And, 10-year US Treasury yield slipped to an over one-week low.