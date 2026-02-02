Boeing Strikes Labor Deal With Former Spirit Aero Staff

Key Moments

Boeing finalized a new contract with about 1,600 former Spirit AeroSystems white-collar employees re-acquired in December.

The agreement, expiring in late 2030, was ratified with 85% of votes cast and includes a $6,000 ratification bonus and annual wage hikes.

The deal is the first with ex-Spirit workers and comes ahead of talks with SPEEA’s two largest bargaining units later this year.

New Contract for Former Spirit AeroSystems Staff

Jan 30 (Reuters) – Boeing has concluded a new labor agreement with approximately 1,600 white-collar employees who previously worked for Spirit AeroSystems and returned to Boeing when the company re-acquired those operations in December.

The contract runs through late 2030 and was endorsed by 85% of participating voters, reflecting broad support among the affected workforce.

Key Economic and Benefit Provisions

The agreement provides a $6,000 ratification bonus, along with annual wage increases over the life of the contract. It also delivers enhancements to medical coverage and retirement benefits for the covered employees, and grants an additional six days off per year.

Contract Feature Detail Covered employees About 1,600 former Spirit AeroSystems white-collar workers Contract expiration Late 2030 Ratification margin 85% of votes cast Ratification bonus $6,000 Wages Annual wage increases Benefits Improved medical and retirement plans Time off Additional six days off per year

Role of SPEEA and Broader Workforce Context

This marks the first labor agreement that Boeing has reached with employees coming from the former Spirit AeroSystems operations. These workers are members of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace’s (SPEEA) Wichita Technical and Professional Unit.

SPEEA represents 11% of Boeing’s 182,000 employees, according to recent company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Upcoming Negotiations With Larger Bargaining Units

Boeing is expected to begin bargaining later this year with SPEEA’s two largest bargaining units. Those units together represent roughly 16,000 engineers and technical staff located in Washington, Oregon, California and Utah.