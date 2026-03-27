AUD/JPY Stabilizes as Key Support Levels Hold

Key Moments

AUD/JPY traded near 110.20 after rebounding from the 110.00 area, while remaining within a descending channel.

Immediate downside supports were identified around 109.80 at the channel floor and 109.67 at the 50-day EMA.

On the upside, the cross faced initial resistance at the nine-day EMA near 111.00 and the channel top around 112.10.

Technical Overview of AUD/JPY

AUD/JPY inched higher during European trading on Friday, changing hands around 110.20 after four consecutive sessions of declines. Price action on the daily chart continued to trace a downward path within a descending channel, pointing to a prevailing bearish technical tone.

The short-term setup remained cautiously negative after the cross retreated from the 113.00 region and slipped beneath its nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Even so, AUD/JPY was still trading above its rising 50-day EMA, a configuration that maintained the broader upward trend despite recent weakness.

Momentum Signals and RSI Behavior

Momentum indicators reflected a loss of upside strength. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) eased toward the mid-40s after leaving overbought levels, signaling waning bullish pressure. This configuration suggested scope for additional consolidation or a deeper pullback toward key underlying supports.

Key Support and Resistance Levels

On the downside, the nearest technical floor was seen around the lower boundary of the descending channel, near 109.80. Just below that, the 50-day EMA at 109.67 represented an additional important support level. A sustained move lower through these areas would undermine the medium-term bullish momentum and open the way toward the psychological zone around the seven-week low at 107.73.

On the topside, a rebound could initially target the nine-day EMA at 111.00. Beyond that, the upper edge of the descending channel, located around 112.10, formed the next notable resistance region. A clear break above this channel boundary could signal a renewed bullish phase and potentially allow the cross to move back toward the all-time high at 113.96, which was recorded on March 11.

AUD/JPY: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Australian Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table presents the daily percentage changes of the Australian Dollar (AUD) against a range of major currencies. According to this performance snapshot, the Australian Dollar showed its strongest relative gain versus the Swiss Franc.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.04% 0.11% 0.10% -0.07% 0.00% -0.12% 0.16% EUR -0.04% 0.08% 0.04% -0.11% -0.03% -0.16% 0.13% GBP -0.11% -0.08% -0.02% -0.19% -0.11% -0.21% 0.05% JPY -0.10% -0.04% 0.02% -0.15% -0.10% -0.22% 0.08% CAD 0.07% 0.11% 0.19% 0.15% 0.06% -0.04% 0.24% AUD -0.01% 0.03% 0.11% 0.10% -0.06% -0.12% 0.16% NZD 0.12% 0.16% 0.21% 0.22% 0.04% 0.12% 0.29% CHF -0.16% -0.13% -0.05% -0.08% -0.24% -0.16% -0.29%

The heat map is structured so that the base currency is listed in the left-hand column and the quote currency appears along the top row. For instance, choosing the Australian Dollar as the base currency on the left and reading across to the US Dollar column provides the percentage move for AUD (base)/USD (quote).