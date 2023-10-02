Olin completes acquisition of White Flyer Targets

Olin Corp, a global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading manufacturer of ammunition in the United States, said on Monday that it had finalized the previously announced acquisition of White Flyer Targets.

The transaction was funded with cash on hand, Olin said.

White Flyer will be combined with Olin Corp’s Winchester Ammunition business.

The acquisition includes White Flyer Targets’ 5 state of the art manufacturing facilities located in Coal Township, Pennsylvania; Dalton, Georgia; Webb City, Missouri; Knox, Indiana; as well as in San Bernardino, California.

“We welcome our new White Flyer teammates,” Brett Flaugher, President of Winchester Ammunition, said in a press release.

“Together, we can enhance the continued growth of trap, skeet, sporting clays, and other shotgun sports. These two leading brands are renowned for unmatched quality and now offer increased value to our customers through comprehensive ammunition and clay target solutions for the thousands of shooting ranges across America,” Flaugher added.