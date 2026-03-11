Campbell Lowers Outlook as Tariffs, Weak Demand Hit

Key Moments

Campbell’s cut its fiscal 2026 organic net sales and adjusted EPS forecasts, citing rising macroeconomic risks.

Management warned that revised U.S. tariffs will further pressure costs in the second half of the year.

Second-quarter results missed analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings, with shares down about 5% in premarket trading.

Outlook Reduced Amid Rising Macroeconomic and Tariff Pressures

Campbell’s Co on Wednesday signaled that revised U.S. tariffs are set to intensify cost pressures in the second half of the year. The warning came as the company lowered its full-year sales and profit guidance, pointing to mounting macroeconomic risks.

Consumer-facing companies, which have been among the most exposed to President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, are now confronting fresh uncertainty after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down earlier levies.

Campbell’s has been contending with muted demand, as lower-income consumers curb spending in response to higher living costs. The company’s pricing actions in recent years – implemented to shield margins from escalating input costs – have also dampened volumes and weighed on sales.

Revised Fiscal 2026 Guidance

The company updated its fiscal 2026 guidance, projecting a steeper decline in organic net sales and a lower profit outlook than previously anticipated.

Metric New Guidance Previous Guidance Fiscal 2026 Organic Net Sales Fall between 1% and 2% Between a 1% fall and 1% rise Fiscal 2026 Adjusted Profit per Share $2.15 to $2.25 $2.40 to $2.55

Following the guidance cut, Campbell’s shares were down about 5% in premarket trading.

Analyst Views: Margin Strain and Snack Segment Challenges

Analysts expressed a cautious stance on the stock, highlighting both margin pressures and competitive dynamics in key categories. RBC Capital Markets’ Nik Modi and others flagged underperformance in Campbell’s snacks business, particularly as PepsiCo’s Frito‑Lay unit moves to cut prices and relaunch major competing brands.

“Tariffs are eating into the company’s margins,” CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram said, pointing to a heavier impact from tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in particular.

He added that Campbell’s appears to lack the pricing power it previously enjoyed and will likely need to step up investments in its snacks portfolio to stabilize performance, a strategy that could further strain margins.

Second-Quarter Results Miss Expectations

For the quarter ended February 1, Campbell’s reported a 5% decline in net sales to $2.56 billion. That result fell short of the average analyst estimate of $2.61 billion.

Adjusted profit per share for the second quarter was 51 cents, below the analysts’ average forecast of 57 cents, according to data compiled by LSEG.