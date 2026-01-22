Silver Rally Extends as XAG/USD Nears Record High

Key Moments

Silver trades near $94.20 per troy ounce after rebounding from two days of losses.

XAG/USD stays above the rising nine-day and 50-day EMAs, keeping the bullish trend intact.

The 14-day RSI sits at 70.99, suggesting overbought conditions and a possible pullback.

Price Action and Technical Structure

Silver (XAG/USD) has recovered after two days of losses. It trades near $94.20 per ounce during European hours. On the daily chart, the metal remains inside an upward channel. This suggests the overall trend still looks bullish.

The price stays above the rising nine-day EMA, which confirms short-term strength. Meanwhile, the 50-day EMA supports the medium-term trend. As long as XAG/USD holds above both averages, pullbacks are likely to stay corrective within the uptrend.

Key Technical Levels

On the upside, traders are watching the record high at $95.89, set on January 20, 2025. If the price breaks above that level, the upper channel line near $98.50 could come into view.

However, momentum indicators signal caution. The 14-day RSI is at 70.99, which suggests overbought conditions. Therefore, the market may pause or pull back soon. If momentum cools, a pullback toward the nine-day EMA at 90.36 could follow.

If the price falls below the nine-day EMA, the lower channel line near $81.10 may attract attention. After that, the 50-day EMA at 72.04 could act as the next support level.

Technical Indicator / Level Value / Description Current price (approx.) $94.20 per troy ounce Record high $95.89 (January 20, 2025) Upper boundary of ascending channel Around $98.50 Nine-day EMA 90.36 Lower boundary of ascending channel Around $81.10 50-day EMA 72.04 14-day RSI 70.99 (overbought)

(The technical analysis in this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Silver as an Investment Asset

Silver is a widely traded precious metal. Investors use it as a store of value and a hedge against inflation. While it draws less attention than gold, many traders still use it to diversify portfolios. They can buy physical silver, such as coins and bars, or invest through ETFs that track the metal’s price.

Drivers of Silver Price Movements

Several factors can move silver prices. Geopolitical risks and economic worries can boost demand for safe-haven assets. However, silver usually reacts less strongly than gold. In addition, silver tends to benefit when interest rates fall, because it has no yield.

The US dollar also plays a key role. Since silver trades in dollars, a stronger dollar often pressures silver prices. Conversely, a weaker dollar can support them. Other drivers include investment demand, mining output, and recycling activity, which affect supply and demand.

Impact of Industrial Demand

Industrial demand is a major part of silver’s total use. The metal is widely used in electronics and solar energy because it conducts electricity very well. When industrial demand rises, silver prices often move higher. When demand falls, prices usually weaken.

Economic conditions in the US, China, and India can also influence prices. China is a major industrial user, while India is a large consumer of silver jewelry.

Relationship Between Silver and Gold

Silver often follows gold’s trend. When gold rises, silver usually gains too. Traders also watch the gold/silver ratio. This ratio shows how many ounces of silver equal one ounce of gold.

A high ratio may suggest silver is undervalued. A low ratio may indicate gold is undervalued compared with silver.