USD Falls as Greenland Dispute Boosts Swiss Franc

USD/CHF trades near 0.7985, down 0.55%, as selling pressure builds in late Asian hours.

EU-US tensions over Washington’s plan to buy Greenland and new tariff threats weigh on the Dollar.

Markets await Swiss National Bank Chair Martin Schlegel’s speech at the Davos World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

Dollar Weakness Pushes USD/CHF Below 0.8000

USD/CHF slid 0.55% to about 0.7985 in late Asian trading on Monday. The move reflects broad Dollar weakness, while the Swiss Franc benefits from safe-haven demand.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is down 0.25% near 99.15. Traders link the drop to rising political and trade tensions between the US and Europe.

Greenland Dispute and Tariff Threats Weigh on the Dollar

US-EU relations have worsened after Washington showed interest in acquiring Greenland. The dispute has turned into a fresh flashpoint and hurt Dollar sentiment.

On Saturday, President Trump said he would impose 10% tariffs on imports from several EU countries, plus the UK and Norway. The tariffs take effect on February 1. He announced the move after EU governments condemned the US plan to buy Greenland.

EU leaders have warned they will respond. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X that tariffs would harm transatlantic relations and could trigger a dangerous spiral.

Swiss Franc Strengthens on Safe-Haven Demand

Heightened geopolitical and trade uncertainty has boosted demand for safe-haven assets. As a result, the Swiss Franc has outperformed many peers.

This safe-haven flow helped push USD/CHF below 0.8000, as investors shifted away from the Dollar amid rising EU-US tensions.

Event Risk Ahead: WEF and SNB Communication

Traders now focus on central bank remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, starting Tuesday. Policymakers from major central banks will speak, and their comments could shift risk sentiment.

In particular, markets will watch Swiss National Bank Chair Martin Schlegel. His comments may clarify the Swiss rate outlook and influence the near-term path of the Franc.

Market Snapshot

Instrument / Indicator Latest Indication Comment USD/CHF ≈ 0.7985 Down 0.55% in late Asian trading US Dollar Index (DXY) ≈ 99.15 Down 0.25% at press time US Tariff Plan 10% on select EU, UK, Norway imports Starts Feb. 1, after Greenland dispute

US Dollar: Background

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States and a global reserve currency. It is the most traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of daily forex turnover, or about $6.6 trillion.

Federal Reserve Policy and the Dollar

The Fed’s rate decisions strongly influence the Dollar. The Fed targets both inflation and employment. It uses interest rates as its main policy tool.

When inflation rises above the Fed’s 2% target, the central bank may raise rates. Higher rates usually strengthen the Dollar. Conversely, when inflation falls or unemployment rises, the Fed may cut rates. This tends to weaken the Dollar.

Quantitative Easing (QE) and the Dollar

During market stress, the Fed can use quantitative easing (QE). Under QE, the Fed expands the money supply and buys government bonds from banks.

This action increases liquidity and usually weakens the Dollar. The Fed used QE during the 2008 financial crisis.

Quantitative Tightening (QT) and the Dollar

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the opposite of QE. The Fed stops buying bonds and lets its holdings mature without reinvestment.

QT reduces liquidity and typically supports the Dollar.