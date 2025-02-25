Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Nike upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies, shares surge 5%

| Updated: February 25, 2025

The shares of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) rose almost 5% on Monday, after Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Hold”, as it cited a strong margin and earnings recovery opportunity.

The Jefferies team forecasts fiscal 2027 earnings of $3.50 per share.

”Nike’s brand ubiquity and global distribution advantage should allow it to outgrow the market – we project a ~7% CAGR vs ~3% for the street,” Jefferies analyst Randal Konik wrote in a note to clients.

”After a few years of challenges and self-inflicted wounds, we believe new leadership will improve product direction and re-establish balance between [direct-to-consumer] and wholesale. With shares near a valuation trough, we believe now is the right time to aggressively buy shares seeing more than 50% upside from current levels,” Konik added.

Jefferies also revised up its 12-month price target on Nike to $115 per share from $75.

Stock Performance

The shares of Nike Inc (NKE) closed 4.94% ($3.78) higher at $80.28 in New York on Monday. It has been the highest closing price for the stock since October 22nd 2024.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $118.745 billion.

The shares of Nike Inc (NKE) went down 30.30% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 6.09% so far this year.

