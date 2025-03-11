Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Cardano Recovers After 36% Weekly Plunge, Retests $0.64

Cardano Recovers After 36% Weekly Plunge, Retests $0.64

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: March 11, 2025

Key moments

  • Cardano’s ADA price rebounds slightly after a significant drop, retesting a critical support level around $0.64.
  • On-chain data indicates growing bullish sentiment, with the funding rate turning positive and bullish bets reaching a monthly high.
  • Despite positive indicators, a daily close below $0.57 would invalidate the bullish outlook, potentially leading to further declines.

Technical and On-Chain Analysis Suggest Potential for ADA Rebound

Cardano’s ADA cryptocurrency experienced a modest recovery on Tuesday, trading near $0.70, following a nearly 7% decline the previous day. This rebound coincides with on-chain metrics that suggest a potential reversal of the recent downward trend. The cryptocurrency has retested a critical support level at approximately $0.64, a point that aligns with multiple technical indicators, including a previously broken descending trendline and a key Fibonacci retracement level. This area also corresponds to a bullish order block, where institutional traders have historically placed buy orders.

ADA Price Up Almost 7% within the Last Trading Day

The positive on-chain data reinforces the potential for a recovery. The long-to-short ratio for ADA (1.06) has reached a monthly high, indicating increased bullish sentiment among traders. Additionally, the OI-Weighted Funding Rate has turned positive, suggesting that more traders are betting on a price increase rather than a decline. This shift in funding rates, where long positions are paying short positions, is often interpreted as a sign of growing optimism in the market.

However, despite these positive indicators, the market remains cautious. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the neutral level of 50, indicating ongoing bearish momentum.

Furthermore, a daily candlestick close below $0.57 would invalidate the current bullish thesis, potentially leading to a retest of the next support level at $0.50. Therefore, while current data suggests a potential recovery, market participants are closely monitoring key support levels for confirmation of a sustained uptrend.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: EUR/AUD daily forecastForex Market: EUR/AUD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/AUD traded within the range of 1.4312-1.4446 and closed at 1.4344.At 6:45 GMT today EUR/AUD was losing 0.45% for the day to trade at 1.4268. The pair touched a daily low at 1.4260 at 1:40 GMT, […]
  • US stocks retreat amid budget talk between Democrats and RepublicansUS stocks retreat amid budget talk between Democrats and Republicans U.S. stocks fell, after two days have passed since the beginning of the partial government shutdown, as investors watched for progress on ending an impasse over federal spending that shut down the government a second day.The S&P 500 […]
  • Volvo Car AB plans to establish third factory in Europe, Automobilwoche reportsVolvo Car AB plans to establish third factory in Europe, Automobilwoche reports According to a report by German paper Automobilwoche over the weekend, citing Volvo Car AB’s (VOLCARb) CFO Bjorn Annwall, the auto maker intends to establish a third factory in Europe by the middle of the decade in an attempt to meet its […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/GBP within the range of 0.7962-0.7996. The pair closed at 0.7988, gaining 0.18% on a daily basis.At 7:08 GMT today EUR/GBP was up 0.01% for the day to trade at 0.7988. The pair broke the first key weekly […]
  • Sonos Chief Executive Officer Patrick Spence to step downSonos Chief Executive Officer Patrick Spence to step down Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) said on Monday that its current Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Spence, would step down as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.Meanwhile, Tom Conrad, an independent member of the […]
  • Crude oil futures weekly recap: March 23 – March 27Crude oil futures weekly recap: March 23 – March 27 West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude tumbled on Friday, paring hefty overnight gains, as investors downplayed Mideast supply disruption concerns while also fearing a possible nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.US crude for […]