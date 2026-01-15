BofA Sees Korean Won Rebound in 2026 Despite Ongoing FX Headwinds

Key Moments

Bank of America projects the USD/KRW rate at 1,395 by the end of 2026, anticipating won appreciation from current levels.

Persistent retail portfolio outflows are identified as the main force pressuring the Korean won lower.

A recent capital gains tax cut on foreign equity sales and potential additional incentives are highlighted as key policy tools that could support the currency.

BofA’s 2026 Outlook for the Korean Won

Bank of America is forecasting a stronger Korean won against the U.S. dollar in 2026, setting a year-end target of 1,395 for the USD/KRW exchange rate. This projection comes even as the currency currently faces downward pressure.

According to the bank’s analysis, existing policy measures have not been sufficient to arrest the won’s weakness. The U.S. Treasury has publicly acknowledged the softness in the currency, and Bank of America expects that political momentum to stabilize the exchange rate will build if the pressure persists.

Government Policy Response and Tax Measures

Bank of America identifies large-scale portfolio outflows from Korean retail investors as the dominant factor weighing on the won. In response, the Korean government introduced a cut to capital gains taxes on sales of foreign equities on December 23, 2025. The bank views this move as an initial effort to address the imbalance in flows.

The analysis further suggests that additional tax-related incentives could play a role in improving supply-demand dynamics in Korea’s foreign exchange market. Such measures are seen as potential tools to moderate outflows and support the currency.

Retail Flows, U.S. Tech Exposure, and FX Dynamics

Bank of America notes that Korean investors hold a substantial share of their overseas equity exposure in U.S. technology names. This concentration is identified as an important factor in the outlook for the won.

In its assessment of the currency’s prospects for 2026, the bank points out that a significant downturn in the U.S. technology sector could become a catalyst for the Korean won. A major correction would likely encourage Korean investors to bring funds back onshore, generating repatriation flows that could strengthen the currency.

Key Forecast and Policy Elements at a Glance