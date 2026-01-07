Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

CHF/SEK hovers above 9-month low with focus on CPI data

Written by Miroslav Marinov
The CHF/SEK currency pair hovered above a nine-month low of 11.5255 on Wednesday, as investors awaited Swiss and Swedish CPI inflation figures tomorrow for fresh clues over central banks’ policy path.

Sweden’s central bank left its key policy rate intact at 1.75% at its December meeting, while policy makers again indicated that borrowing costs would likely remain at this level for some time.

The Riksbank also noted that economic prospects had improved, while inflation was approaching the 2% target.

Sweden’s annual inflation probably accelerated to 0.5% in December, according to market estimates, from 0.3% in November.

Meanwhile, annual inflation in Switzerland probably picked up to 0.1% in December, according to market consensus, after a flat reading in November.

The Swiss National Bank left its policy rate without change at 0% at its December meeting. It had forecast average inflation at 0.2% for 2025, at 0.3% for 2026 and at 0.6% for 2027.

The CHF/SEK currency pair was last down 0.30% on the day to trade at 11.5292.

