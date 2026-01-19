XRP Falls Below $2 on Bearish Technical Signal

Key Moments

XRP fell 3.95% in the last 24 hours, dropping to $1.97 from a recent high of $2.06 after a death cross appeared.

Trading volume surged 167.34% to $3.68 billion, but the rise in activity did not stop the downside pressure.

A reported 8,700% liquidation imbalance wiped out nearly $2 billion in long positions as XRP fell below $2.

Death Cross Follows Brief Golden Cross

XRP reversed sharply after briefly forming its first golden cross of 2026. Over the past 48 hours, price action turned lower and a death cross formed.

Over the last day, XRP dropped 3.95%, moving from $2.06 to $1.97. The death cross reinforced a bearish tone and raised doubts about the earlier rally.

High Volume Fails to Offset Bearish Signal

Despite the price decline, trading activity accelerated. CoinMarketCap data shows volume rose 167.34% to $3.68 billion. This surge shows more traders are active, yet it has not been enough to reverse the bearish trend.

A death cross happens when a short-term moving average crosses below a longer-term one. It often signals potential downside momentum. For XRP, this pattern appeared as the token traded in a tight range between $1.97 and $2.06.

Although XRP has held above $1.97 so far, it still needs a clear catalyst to break above the $2.06 resistance level.

Metric Latest Value Change / Range Current XRP price $1.97 Down from $2.06 peak 24-hour price move -3.95% Negative Recent trading range $1.97 – $2.06 Tight consolidation Trading volume $3.68 billion Up 167.34% Liquidation imbalance 8,700% Last 24 hours Long-position losses Nearly $2 billion Below $2 price drop

Liquidations Increase Market Risk

Beyond the chart pattern, derivatives positioning has come under strain. Traders faced a sharp liquidity imbalance, with an 8,700% liquidation imbalance reported in the last 24 hours.

Long positions took the biggest hit, losing nearly $2 billion as XRP fell below $2. At the same time, short positions also felt the impact, as price swings raised uncertainty in risk management.

The downturn erased a prior 12% increase in open interest recorded over the weekend, leaving many traders with heavy losses.

Sentiment Darkens Amid Regulation Concerns

The recent reversal quickly undercut the optimism that had built up days earlier. The death cross has raised doubts about XRP’s near-term direction.

In addition, ongoing worries about regulatory clarity and institutional adoption continue to weigh on sentiment. These concerns add to the impact of the liquidation wave and price pullback.

XRP Remains in a Tight Range

XRP’s recent price action highlights the volatility of the crypto market. A single technical signal can quickly reverse prior gains.

The token remains locked between $1.97 and $2.06. Traders will watch for any break of this range, as it could set the next direction.

Looking ahead, XRP’s path will depend on both technical developments and broader market conditions, including regulatory news and risk appetite.