Morgan Stanley Details Trades and Derivative Moves in Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC reported Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) share dealings to the Irish Takeover Panel under Rule 38.5(a).

The firm bought 5,770 Avadel ordinary shares and sold 87 shares on December 5, 2025, at prices between $21.34 and $21.37 per share.

Morgan Stanley also expanded a short position in Avadel via cash-settled derivatives on 5,680 reference securities priced at $21.3498 per unit.

Regulatory Disclosure of Trading Activity

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC filed a regulatory report with the Irish Takeover Panel. The filing, made in New York, covers recent trading in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares under Rule 38.5(a) of the Irish Takeover Panel Act.

The filing shows that Morgan Stanley acted as an exempt principal trader with recognized intermediary status. It lists both equity trades and derivative activity in Avadel securities.

Share Purchases and Sales on December 5, 2025

The filing reports that Morgan Stanley purchased 5,770 ordinary shares of Avadel on December 5, 2025. These shares were acquired at prices ranging from $21.34 to $21.37 per share.

On the same date, Morgan Stanley also sold 87 Avadel shares at a price of $21.34 per share.

Transaction type Number of shares / units Price Date Purchase of Avadel ordinary shares 5,770 $21.34 – $21.37 per share December 5, 2025 Sale of Avadel ordinary shares 87 $21.34 per share December 5, 2025 Increase in short position via cash-settled derivatives 5,680 reference securities $21.3498 per unit December 5, 2025

Expansion of Short Position Through Derivatives

Morgan Stanley also increased a short position in Avadel through cash-settled derivative trades. These derivatives referenced 5,680 Avadel securities, each priced at $21.3498.

The filing characterizes these positions as part of Morgan Stanley Capital Services’ activity as an exempt principal trader connected to Avadel in relation to an unspecified corporate action or offer.

Compliance With Irish Takeover Rules

The filing notes that Morgan Stanley Capital Services is connected to Avadel Pharmaceuticals due to a corporate action or offer, though it does not specify the event. Therefore, its trades must follow Irish takeover rules, which require transparent disclosure for connected exempt principal traders.

The document also clarifies that Morgan Stanley has no indemnity arrangements, agreements, or understandings related to options or derivatives with any party to the offer.

Company and Disclosure Context

Avadel Pharmaceuticals is described in the filing as a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for sleep and central nervous system disorders.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals is described in the filing as a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for sleep and central nervous system disorders.

The disclosure appeared through a regulatory news service filing to the London Stock Exchange.