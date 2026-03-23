Musk Unveils Dual Terafab Plants for Tesla, SpaceX AI

Key Moments

Elon Musk announced plans for two chip fabrication plants in Austin, Texas. They will support Tesla vehicles, humanoid robots, and AI satellites.

Musk noted that current global chip output can only cover a small fraction of his companies’ future demand. This highlights the need for in-house production.

The Terafab complex is expected to produce one terawatt of computing capacity per year. By comparison, the U.S. currently generates about half a terawatt.

Strategic Chip Expansion in Austin

SpaceX and Tesla will build two advanced semiconductor facilities at a large Austin site, according to Elon Musk. One factory will focus on chips for Tesla vehicles and humanoid robots. The other will produce processors for AI data centers in space. This plan reflects Musk’s strategy to meet rising demand.

These comments followed Musk’s announcement of “Terafab,” a new AI chip complex in Austin. In a post on X, he said:

Terafab will technically be two fabs, each making only one chip design.

Terafab Concept and Capacity Ambitions

Musk previously said Tesla would need its own AI chip facility, but he had not included SpaceX. Now, both companies will benefit from Terafab. Musk described it as essential to meet projected needs.

During a presentation in Austin, Musk said:

We either build the Terafab or we don’t have the chips. He added that current global semiconductor production meets only a small fraction of his companies’ future requirements.

He explained that Terafab will eventually generate one terawatt of computing capacity per year. In comparison, U.S. production is currently about half a terawatt.

Role of SpaceX and xAI

The announcement comes amid structural changes at Musk’s companies. SpaceX, which is preparing for a public listing valued at roughly $1.75 trillion, has merged with Musk’s AI and social media company, xAI. Musk did not provide a timeline for the new chip factories.

He has a history of ambitious projects, some of which faced delays or were modified. No specific schedule was shared for Terafab’s construction or ramp-up.

Supplier Relations and Capacity Constraints

Musk said his companies will continue working with existing semiconductor suppliers while developing internal production. He acknowledged Samsung, TSMC, and Micron. However, he warned that Tesla, SpaceX, and related operations will eventually demand more chips than global production can supply.

Aspect Details from Musk’s Comments Location Austin, Texas Number of fabs Two separate chip factories in the Terafab complex Design focus per fab Each fab will produce only one chip design Use cases Chips for Tesla vehicles and Optimus robots; AI satellites in space Planned annual computing capacity One terawatt (Terafab), compared to about half a terawatt currently in the U.S. Current suppliers mentioned Samsung, TSMC, Micron

Automotive, Robotics, and Space Applications

The Terafab complex will produce two chip types. One will go into Tesla vehicles and Optimus humanoid robots. The other will be used in AI satellites in space. This separation ensures each chip meets specific requirements.