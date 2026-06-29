Artivion Shares Rise After FDA Approves AMDS Aortic Device

Key Moments

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) stock rose 2% in premarket trading after the FDA approved its AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis.

The AMDS device received premarket approval for use in acute DeBakey Type I aortic dissections with clinical or radiographic malperfusion.

Artivion estimates the PMA approval enables it to target a $150 million annual U.S. market.

Regulatory Milestone and Market Reaction

Shares of Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) climbed 2% in premarket trading on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval to the company’s AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis for the treatment of acute DeBakey Type I aortic dissections.

The FDA signed off on the premarket approval (PMA) application for AMDS, authorizing its use in patients with acute DeBakey Type I aortic dissections that involve clinical or radiographic malperfusion. According to Artivion, this specific patient population accounts for approximately 60% of all DeBakey Type I aortic dissections.

With this approval, hospitals no longer need institutional review board authorization prior to implanting the device. That requirement had previously been in place when AMDS was available under a Humanitarian Device Exemption.

Device Profile and Clinical Role

AMDS is characterized as the first aortic arch remodeling device globally designed for the treatment of acute DeBakey Type I aortic dissections. It is used in conjunction with standard ascending aorta replacement surgery and has been associated with a reduction in the rate of distal anastomotic new entry tears.

Clinical Evidence From PERSEVERE U.S. IDE Trial

The FDA’s decision was supported by findings from the PERSEVERE U.S. IDE trial. In that study, use of AMDS led to a 72% reduction in all-cause mortality at 30 days compared with the standard hemiarch procedure. The device also produced a 54% reduction in primary major adverse events over the same 30-day period.

Primary major adverse events in the trial included stroke, renal failure requiring dialysis, and myocardial infarction. There were no distal anastomotic new entry tears observed in the AMDS group, in contrast to outcomes with the standard hemiarch approach.

Metric (30 days) AMDS Outcome Comparison vs Standard Hemiarch All-cause mortality Reduced 72% reduction Primary major adverse events Reduced 54% reduction Distal anastomotic new entry tears 0 occurrences None vs standard hemiarch

Patient Population and Risk Profile

Artivion reports that approximately 6,000 patients in the U.S. present each year with acute DeBakey Type I aortic dissection. If the condition is not treated, the reported mortality rate is approximately 1% per hour, rising to as much as 50% within the first 48 hours.

Commercial Opportunity

With PMA status secured for AMDS, Artivion estimates it is now positioned to pursue an annual U.S. market opportunity of $150 million.