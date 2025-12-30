EUR/GBP Drifts Lower as BoE Signals Limited Scope for Further Easing

Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades near 0.8710, extending losses for a second session in thin year-end conditions.

The Pound Sterling holds firm as the BoE projects gradual and limited rate cuts after reducing its policy rate to 3.75% in December.

Support for the Euro may emerge as the ECB keeps rates unchanged and signals that its rate-cutting phase has likely ended.

Market Overview

EUR/GBP continues to edge lower for a second consecutive session, hovering around 0.8710 during European trading on Tuesday. Trading activity remains subdued, with volumes expected to be light amid the year-end holiday period. Meanwhile, investors are tracking geopolitical developments closely, as renewed uncertainty around the Ukraine-Russia peace process reemerges.

Specifically, Russia’s foreign minister indicated that Moscow’s negotiating stance could change following alleged strikes on President Vladimir Putin’s residence. This adds another layer of caution to broader market sentiment.

BoE Outlook Supports the Pound

The EUR/GBP cross is under pressure as the Pound Sterling remains broadly stable. This reflects cautious investor sentiment regarding the Bank of England’s (BoE) policy path. UK inflation eased to 3.2% in November but remains above the BoE’s 2% target. Economic growth has been modest, with GDP expanding 0.1% in the third quarter, and the BoE expects flat output in the final quarter.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey indicated that rates are likely to ease gradually. He cautioned that the room for additional cuts is limited as rates approach their neutral level. Any future adjustment will be “finely balanced” and depend heavily on upcoming data releases.

In December, the BoE cut its policy rate by 25 bps to 3.75%. The narrow 5-4 vote reflected ongoing concerns about persistent inflation pressures.

Central Bank Latest Decision Current Policy Rate Key Message Bank of England (BoE) Cut rates by 25 bps in December 3.75% Gradual easing ahead, but limited scope for additional cuts European Central Bank (ECB) Held rates steady in December Not specified Rates likely unchanged for some time amid high uncertainty

ECB Stance May Cushion Euro Weakness

While EUR/GBP has been drifting lower, downside risks could be limited by evolving expectations around the European Central Bank (ECB). The Euro may benefit from signals that the ECB’s rate-cutting phase has ended.

The ECB left interest rates unchanged in December. President Christine Lagarde emphasized that high uncertainty makes it difficult to provide clear guidance on the timing or direction of future changes. As a result, the Euro may find some support near current levels.

Central Bank Basics: Policy and Inflation

Central banks aim to maintain price stability in their economies. They manage inflation or deflation pressures resulting from changing prices of goods and services. Persistent price increases indicate inflation, while declines signal deflation. To maintain their inflation targets—around 2% for major institutions such as the Fed, ECB, or BoE—central banks adjust benchmark interest rates.

Policy Rate and Financial Conditions

When inflation deviates from target, central banks raise or lower rates to stabilize prices. At scheduled intervals, they announce policy decisions and explain whether rates are maintained, increased, or cut. Commercial banks then adjust deposit and lending rates, tightening or loosening financial conditions for households and businesses. Significant rate hikes are called monetary tightening, while reductions are monetary easing.

Governance and Decision-Making

Policy decisions are made by a board or committee whose members are appointed after hearings and vetting. Members often hold differing views on how aggressively to respond to inflation. Policymakers favoring lower rates to support growth are called “doves.” Those prioritizing higher rates to control inflation are known as “hawks.”

Central banks are usually led by a chairman or president who oversees meetings, reconciles differing views, and casts tie-breaking votes. This leader also delivers speeches outlining the current stance and outlook, aiming to minimize disruptive moves in interest rates, equities, and currencies. Ahead of each decision, officials guide market expectations but observe a “blackout period” immediately before announcements.