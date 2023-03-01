Germany’s gas importer Uniper said it had appointed Michael Lewis as its next Chief Executive Officer, amid a strategy overhaul after last year’s bailout.

Michael Lewis became part of E.ON’s team in 2007 and has been in a number of executive roles within the company. Lewis has headed E.ON’s UK business for the past 6 years.

“It will take experience, a broad perspective and passion to anchor Uniper successfully within the new energy world,” Uniper Supervisory Board Chairman Tom Blades was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“Michael Lewis brings all of those qualities to the table. We are very grateful to have him on board for this new chapter in the company’s history.”

The new appointment comes one day after Klaus-Dieter Maubach resigned. Maubach navigated Uniper through a crisis, which led to its nationalization after former supplier Russia discontinued gas deliveries.

Uniper was spun off from E.ON 7 years ago to focus on fossil fuel-based power generation.

As of 12:05 GMT on Wednesday the shares of Uniper SE (UN01) were gaining 0.55% (EUR 0.015) to trade at EUR 2.755 in Frankfurt, while snapping a three-day streak of losses.