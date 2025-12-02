Sterling-Dollar Trade Hinges on Fed Decision as Technical Signals Shift

Key Moments

The US dollar has been under broad pressure after Fed’s Williams backed a December rate cut and soft ADP data hit sentiment.

Markets are pricing an 87% probability of a Fed rate cut in December and a 90% probability of a UK rate cut this month.

GBPUSD is capped near 1.3250, with key technical levels at 1.3370, 1.3250, 1.3220, 1.3125, and 1.3070 guiding short-term trading strategies.

Fundamental Backdrop: Fed Expectations Dominate

The US dollar has been losing ground broadly since Fed’s Williams signaled support for a December rate cut. The move lower in the greenback deepened after weaker ADP data and a Bloomberg report indicating that Hassett has become the leading candidate for the Fed Chair role.

Market pricing now assigns an 87% probability to a December rate reduction, effectively treating it as a near-certainty. With few major economic releases before the FOMC meeting, attention now shifts to jobless claims and ADP data. So far, neither report has shown any clear improvement.

Softer US data will likely keep pressure on the dollar. However, stronger figures may offer only short-lived support. Ultimately, the currency’s direction will hinge on the FOMC decision and later on the NFP and CPI releases.

For the British pound, markets now assign a 90% chance of a rate cut this month. They also price in 62 bps of easing by the end of 2026 after a stream of weak UK data. The Autumn Budget announcement initially lifted the pound across the board. However, those gains faded later.

GBPUSD Daily Chart: Resistance Caps Upside

On the daily timeframe, GBPUSD failed to hold above the 1.3250 resistance area and then retreated. A renewed test of that zone will likely attract sellers. They may define risk just above the resistance and position for a move toward the trendline.

A renewed test of that zone will likely attract sellers. They may define risk just above the resistance and position for a move toward the trendline.

Timeframe Key Level Bias / Reaction Daily 1.3250 Major resistance; sellers expected to defend, buyers need a breakout Daily 1.3370 Next bullish target if 1.3250 breaks 4 hour 1.3125 Support zone for potential buyer interest 4 hour 1.3070 Trendline area eyed by sellers on further downside 1 hour 1.3220 Recent swing high where sellers may seek better risk-reward

4-Hour View: Trendline Break Opens Deeper Pullback

On the 4 hour chart, GBPUSD has slipped below its upward trendline, creating scope for a more extended correction toward the 1.3125 area. Should price reach that zone, buyers are expected to step in with risk defined just below the level, aiming for a rebound back toward the 1.3250 resistance region.

Sellers are likely to monitor 1.3125 for a downside break, which could reinforce the bearish stance and shift focus toward the trendline area near 1.3070.

1-Hour Setup: Short-Term Bias Skewed Lower

On the 1 hour timeframe, the technical picture remains broadly consistent with the shorter-term bearish tilt. In this context, sellers may prefer to wait for a retracement into the recent swing high around 1.3220 before positioning for a downside move toward 1.3125, offering a more favorable risk-reward profile.

Conversely, buyers will look for a push through this zone and ultimately a breakout above the 1.3250 resistance to reassert control on the upside. The red lines on the chart mark the average daily range for the current session.

Upcoming Data: US Releases in Focus

The data calendar is concentrated on US indicators in the near term. Tomorrow brings the US ADP report and the US ISM Services PMI.

On Thursday, traders will receive the latest US Jobless Claims figures. The week concludes on Friday with the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report, which could further influence expectations around the Fed policy outlook and, in turn, the direction of GBPUSD.