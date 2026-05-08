Investors Watch Lilly’s Foundayo After 7,000 Scripts

Key Moments:

Foundayo reached 7,335 U.S. prescriptions in its fourth week after launch

Lilly reported that over 20,000 patients have been treated and more than 8,000 prescribers have participated so far

Analysts expect weekly prescriptions to climb to 22,000 for consensus second-quarter sales of $160 million

Slower Start Compared to Competitor

In its fourth week on the U.S. market, Eli Lilly’s new oral weight-loss medication Foundayo recorded 7,335 prescriptions, according to analyst reports. By comparison, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, which launched earlier in January, continues to benefit from its first-mover advantage in the oral weight-loss drug segment, having entered the market in advance of Foundayo’s April release.

Market Expectations and Investor Perspective

RBC Capital Markets analyst Trung Huynh commented on Foundayo’s performance, noting that, although initial weekly prescription numbers are currently modest, “we’re beginning to see investors looking past initial weekly script tracking metrics as the barometer for Foundayo’s future potential.” The consensus among investors is that next-generation oral weight-loss treatments could greatly expand access and alleviate pricing pressures within the sector.

Growth Targets and Prescription Milestones

To match consensus expectations for the second quarter, analysts say Foundayo will need to reach approximately 22,000 weekly prescriptions, which equates to $160 million in projected sales. Huynh added, “prescriptions need to rise soon in order to hit (the) consensus (expectation).”

Milestone Details Prescription Number (Week 4) 7,335 Prescribers Over 8,000 joined so far Patients Treated More than 20,000 Consensus Weekly Prescription Target 22,000 Consensus Q2 Sales $160 million

Distribution and Data Challenges

U.S. approval for Foundayo was granted on April 1, after which prescriptions became available immediately on LillyDirect. Shipping started April 6, followed by expanded access through retail pharmacies and telehealth providers on April 9. Distribution and prescription data are tracked by IQVIA, which compiles information from retail channels as well as samples from telehealth, Lilly Direct, and mail-order sources.

According to two analysts, potential inconsistencies in telehealth prescription reporting could cause weekly prescription numbers for Foundayo to fluctuate.

Telehealth’s Role in Launch Volume

Lilly reported that more than 12 major telehealth organizations began offering Foundayo. These channels accounted for approximately 35% of the product’s launch volume, further expanding patient access across the market.