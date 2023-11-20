Spectra7 announces Interim CFO appointment

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc, a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, said on Monday that it had appointed David Mier as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Previously, the company had said that its Chief Financial Officer, Bonnie Tomei, would take a personal leave of absence, effective December 1st, due to a family medical matter.

“I want to thank Bonnie for her leadership and contribution and extend to her and her family our very best wishes,” Raouf Halim, Chief Executive Officer of Spectra7, said in a press release.

David Mier has more than three decades of senior financial executive experience with both public and private companies. That includes his positions with Yahoo! as Vice President Finance, Americas and Vice President Finance, Americas at Sun Microsystems.

“We are fortunate that Dave has agreed to come out of retirement and rejoin the Company as Interim Chief Financial Officer,” the CEO added.