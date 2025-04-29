Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » BAWAG Share Price Jumps 3.44%, Q1 Net Profit Hits €201M

BAWAG Share Price Jumps 3.44%, Q1 Net Profit Hits €201M

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: April 29, 2025

Key Moments:

  • BAWAG’s (BG:) pre-provision profits for Q1 amounted to €336 million, while the cost-income ratio in the first quarter hit 37%. Meanwhile, the company’s net profit reached €201 million.
  • The bank reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance and mid-term goals outlined on March 4th, 2025.
  • BAWAG’s stock enjoyed a surge to €96.15 on Tuesday.

Strong Start to 2025 With Solid Earnings

In the first quarter, BAWAG reported pre-provision operating profits of €336 million, demonstrating a resilient start to the year. The bank also delivered a cost-income ratio of 37%, reflecting continued cost efficiency and focus on operational execution.

Furthermore, the financial institution revealed a net profit of €201 million for the initial three months. This translated to earnings per share of €2.54 and an annualized return on tangible common equity (RoTCE) of a notable 25.8%.

Maintaining a strong financial foundation, BAWAG Group reported a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.8% at the close of the first quarter. This key indicator of financial strength aligns with the pro-forma capital ratio reported at the end of the preceding year.

Shares Leap 3.44%

The excellent Q1 results bolstered investor enthusiasm, leading to a 3.44% appreciation of BAWAG’s stock price. This upward movement propelled the stock to a value of €96.15.

BAWAG leaps over 3%, TradingView

Financial Guidance Remains on Track

BAWAG Group confirmed its financial outlook for the full year 2025, along with its mid-term strategic targets, as originally shared during its investor day presentation in March 2025. CEO Anas Abuzaakouk expressed his satisfaction with the first quarter results. Acknowledging the recent market volatility stemming from evolving tariffs and the potential long-term impacts on global trade, Abuzaakouk emphasized the bank’s solid foundation, strong balance sheet, and experienced leadership team. He conveyed the company’s commitment to navigating these changing economic currents and serving as a reliable partner for its customers and the communities in which it operates.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: NOK/SEK daily forecastForex Market: NOK/SEK daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session NOK/SEK traded within the range of 1.1066-1.1148 and closed at 1.1096.At 6:44 GMT today NOK/SEK was adding 0.06% for the day to trade at 1.1094. The pair touched a daily high at 1.1101 at 5:05 […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD trading outlook for August 8th 2016Forex Market: USD/CAD trading outlook for August 8th 2016 Friday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3009-1.3202. The pair closed at 1.3171, soaring 1.17% compared to Thursdays close. It has been the 167th gain in the past 310 trading days and also the steepest one since June […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures steady ahead of Fed decisions, economic dataGold trading outlook: futures steady ahead of Fed decisions, economic data Gold futures were steady during morning trade in Europe today, as investors eye key US economic reports and the conclusion of the Feds meeting. The conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza continued to offer background support for the safe haven […]
  • Ford shares rebound on Thursday, auto maker appoints Kumar Galhotra as President of its North America businessFord shares rebound on Thursday, auto maker appoints Kumar Galhotra as President of its North America business Kumar Galhotra, who has served as Ford’s Chief Marketing Officer since 2017, was reported to have been named by the company as President of its North America business, after Raj Nair abruptly left the auto maker on February 21st. […]
  • Gold up on weaker dollar as fiscal impasse continuesGold up on weaker dollar as fiscal impasse continues Gold rose on Monday and recovered from Fridays three-month low as the U.S. dollar retreated after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement over the weekend to extend the nations borrowing capacity and reopen the federal government. Silver, […]
  • Soft futures mixedSoft futures mixed Soft futures were mixed on Tuesday with sugar, cocoa and coffee edging higher, while cotton marked daily losses.On the ICE Futures U.S. Exchange, arabica coffee traded at $1.2228 a pound at 12:19 GMT, up 0.29% on the day. Prices ranged […]