enCore Energy’s Chief Financial Officer resigns

enCore Energy Corp said earlier this week Carrie Mierkey had stepped down from the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective December 23rd.

Dennis Stover has been named Interim Chief Financial Officer until the CFO search is concluded.

A CFO search committee, which includes Chief Executive Officer Paul Goranson, Executive Chairman William Sheriff and Audit Committee Chair William Harris, has been established, enCore Energy said.

“On behalf of the Board and management we extend our thanks to Ms. Meirkey for her work during a period of significant growth and transformation of the company. A CFO search is well underway and is based on the company’s growth model. The interim appointment of Dr. Dennis Stover, a Director and former CEO of the company, allows the Audit Committee to maintain its role as independent members of the Board and oversee the financial affairs of the company,” enCore Energy Corp’s Audit Committee Chair, William Harris, said in a press release.