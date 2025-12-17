Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » KKR Moves Toward Partial Exit From Viridor in Potential Equitix Stake Sale

KKR Moves Toward Partial Exit From Viridor in Potential Equitix Stake Sale

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: December 17, 2025

Key Moments

  • KKR is close to a multibillion-pound deal to sell up to 50% of Viridor to infrastructure investor Equitix, according to The Financial Times.
  • Equitix, already holding 35% of Viridor’s energy subsidiary, has emerged as the leading bidder and may initially take a minority stake with an option to reach 50%.
  • KKR has been targeting a £7 billion valuation for Viridor including debt, with Equitix’s proposal reportedly offering the highest valuation among bidders.

Transaction Overview

Investing.com reported that KKR is nearing a multibillion-pound transaction to sell as much as half of its UK waste management business Viridor to infrastructure investor Equitix, citing a Wednesday report from The Financial Times.

The U.S. private capital group had been evaluating both full and partial exit strategies for Viridor, which earns income by delivering waste recycling services to local government authorities.

Structure of the Potential Deal

According to The Financial Times, Equitix has emerged as the preferred buyer. The outlet, referencing people familiar with the talks, said that an announcement on the agreement could come as early as Wednesday.

Under the structure being discussed, Equitix would start by purchasing a minority interest in Viridor, paired with an option that would allow it to increase its stake to 50% over time. Sources cited by FT warned that the negotiations remain fluid, meaning the terms could change or the deal could ultimately fail to materialize.

Existing Relationship and Valuation Targets

Equitix already owns 35% of Viridor’s energy subsidiary, providing it with an existing foothold in the business. KKR, meanwhile, has been seeking a £7 billion valuation for Viridor, including debt.

The company had previously attracted attention from other interested parties, among them Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison’s infrastructure arm and Brookfield. While KKR received proposals for a full sale of Viridor, Equitix’s offer reportedly came with the strongest valuation.

Key Deal Metrics

PartyRole/InterestDetails
KKRSelling shareholderConsidering sale of up to 50% of Viridor; seeking £7 billion valuation including debt
ViridorTarget companyUK waste management firm providing recycling services to local authorities
EquitixProspective buyerInfrastructure investor; already owns 35% of Viridor’s energy subsidiary; could initially buy a minority stake with option to reach 50%
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News