Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/INR Climbs Past 85.47

USD/INR Climbs Past 85.47

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: April 2, 2025

Key moments

  • Wednesday saw the USD/INR pair experience notable volatility, dipping to a 13-week low of around 85.40.
  • Following the plunge, the pair rose to 85.47.
  • President Trump’s upcoming tariff announcement has sparked significant currency fluctuations across the forex market.

Tariff Fears Drive Volatility

USD/UNR experienced a period of volatility on Wednesday, sliding to a 13-week low of 85.40. This marked a downturn of 2.27% over the preceding four weeks. However, the pair subsequently rebounded slightly, edging near 85.50, thereby mitigating its daily losses to a marginal 0.07%.

USD/INR falls 0.07%, TradingView

This fluctuation occurred amid heightened market anticipation as traders await U.S. President Donald Trump’s scheduled announcement of new tariffs. However, analysts at J.P. Morgan Private Bank suggested that India’s economy possesses sufficient domestic strength to withstand the impact of U.S. tariffs better than many other emerging markets. They also noted that a bottoming-out of economic momentum was anticipated.

The rupee’s recent performance had been notably strong, with the currency rallying by approximately 2% against the dollar over the preceding two weeks, effectively reversing its year-to-date losses. Simultaneously, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upcoming policy meeting on April 9th remained a focal point for market participants.

The RBI cut interest rates by 25 basis points in February, and the bank has been making consistent efforts to inject liquidity into the banking system, amounting to roughly $64 billion in recent months. These moves were viewed as a measure to facilitate the transmission of rate cuts into the broader economy, and according to a recent Reuters poll, economists are largely in agreement that further rate cuts will follow in April and August.

As for the U.S. Dollar Index, it continues trading above 104.000, but anticipation of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs generated a sense of unease when it comes to forex trading and other corners of the market. Analysts at MUFG Bank suggested that the announcement of sweeping tariffs, particularly those targeting major trading partners with rates of up to 25%, could trigger a significant “risk-off” reaction.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Facebook to build on mobile ads with added optionsFacebook to build on mobile ads with added options Facebook is expanding its offering of mobile app advertisements as the social network looks to ride the wave in mobile advertising. Facebooks so-called mobile app ads, allowing companies to promote their mobile apps to Facebooks 1.15 billion […]
  • AUD/USD on three-week highs ahead of Chinese trade balance reportAUD/USD on three-week highs ahead of Chinese trade balance report Australian dollar traded close to its highest point in three weeks against the US rival on Friday, before a report showed tomorrow that Chinese import probably grew, as China is Australias largest trade partner.AUD/USD touched a session […]
  • USD/CAD on session lows after Canadian employment dataUSD/CAD on session lows after Canadian employment data US dollar retreated to session lows against its Canadian peer on Friday, after an official report revealed that Canadian unemployment rate decreased in September, while the number of employed people was less in comparison with the preceding […]
  • European Markets Surge as German Stocks Rally and Earnings Reports ImpressEuropean Markets Surge as German Stocks Rally and Earnings Reports Impress Key momentsWienerberger's shares jumped 12% after the company reported strong revenue growth and increased its dividend payout, making it one of the top performers on the Stoxx 600 index. Adecco Group's shares rose 11% despite […]
  • USD/CHF little changed in calm tradeUSD/CHF little changed in calm trade US dollar traded with a slight change against the Swiss franc on Monday, as uncertainty over the future of Federal Reserves bond-buying program was still persistent.USD/CHF fell to a session low at 0.9247 at 10:18 GMT, after which […]
  • National Bank of Canada posts lower quarterly earnings as provisions riseNational Bank of Canada posts lower quarterly earnings as provisions rise National Bank of Canada, the sixth-largest lender in the country, on Wednesday reported a drop in profit for its fiscal fourth quarter, since the bank set aside higher provisions in the face of a recession.National Bank of Canada […]