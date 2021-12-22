Global professional services firm Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) said on Tuesday that it had entered into a definitive agreement to buy Perception Health Inc, a healthcare predictive analytics company.

The acquisition, whose financial details remained undisclosed, is expected to be finalized this month.

After the deal closes, Perception Health is to become part of Huron’s Healthcare operating segment.

“The healthcare industry is under immense pressure to deliver high-quality, individualized care,” James Roth, Chief Executive Officer of Huron, said in a statement.

“This acquisition allows Huron to offer providers, payors and research institutions data insights across the care continuum to make better decisions and proactively impact patient care and clinical outcomes,” he added.

“We are thrilled to join a values-led and people-focused organization that shares our vision for transforming healthcare,” Gregg Loughman, Chief Executive Officer of Perception Health, said.

“Huron and Perception Health are strategically aligned and committed to helping our clients harness the power of curated data and analytics to make smarter decisions that profoundly impact patient outcomes, experience and cost of care,” the CEO added.