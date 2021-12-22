Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   Huron to buy Perception Health, a healthcare predictive analytics firm

Huron to buy Perception Health, a healthcare predictive analytics firm

December 22, 2021 11:06 am

Global professional services firm Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) said on Tuesday that it had entered into a definitive agreement to buy Perception Health Inc, a healthcare predictive analytics company.

The acquisition, whose financial details remained undisclosed, is expected to be finalized this month.

After the deal closes, Perception Health is to become part of Huron’s Healthcare operating segment.

“The healthcare industry is under immense pressure to deliver high-quality, individualized care,” James Roth, Chief Executive Officer of Huron, said in a statement.

“This acquisition allows Huron to offer providers, payors and research institutions data insights across the care continuum to make better decisions and proactively impact patient care and clinical outcomes,” he added.

“We are thrilled to join a values-led and people-focused organization that shares our vision for transforming healthcare,” Gregg Loughman, Chief Executive Officer of Perception Health, said.

“Huron and Perception Health are strategically aligned and committed to helping our clients harness the power of curated data and analytics to make smarter decisions that profoundly impact patient outcomes, experience and cost of care,” the CEO added.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News