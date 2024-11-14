Golar LNG announces $0.25 quarterly dividend

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 2nd to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 25th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) closed 4.31% ($1.57) lower at $34.88 on Nasdaq on Wednesday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.641 billion.

The shares of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) went up 0.88% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 51.72% so far this year.