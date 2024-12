Sweden business sentiment rises to over 2-year high

An indicator of business confidence in Sweden has risen to its highest level since August 2022 in December, data by the National Institute of Economic Research showed.

The business confidence gauge came in at a reading of 100.6 in December, while improving from a revised up 98.6 in November.

Sentiment among traders improved the most, to 107.2 from 103.7 in November.

Confidence among service providers (98.9 up from 97.3) and manufacturers (96.5 up from 96.3) also improved in December.

Sentiment among constructors, however, was lower (86.3 down from 87.6) in December.

The EUR/SEK currency pair settled 0.48% higher at 11.4807 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair went down 0.21%.