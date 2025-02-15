Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Graco Inc announces $0.275 quarterly dividend

Graco Inc announces $0.275 quarterly dividend

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: February 15, 2025

Graco Inc (NYSE: GGG) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on May 7th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 14th 2025, the company said.

Based in Minneapolis, Graco serves clients worldwide in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries.

The firm designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials.

Stock Performance

The shares of Graco Inc (GGG) closed 0.30% ($0.26) lower at $85.80 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $14.487 billion.

The shares of Graco Inc (GGG) went down 2.85% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 1.79% so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.2862-1.2976. The pair closed at 1.2893, shedding 0.65% compared to Tuesdays close. It has been the 136th drop in the past 294 trading days and also a third consecutive one. The […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/JPY daily forecastForex Market: GBP/JPY daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/JPY traded within the range of 172.47-173.00 and closed at 172.96, gaining 0.22% for the day.At 7:27 GMT today GBP/JPY was down 0.03% for the day to trade at 172.90. The pair touched a daily low at […]
  • Services sector in Italy kept sliding in May, while data from Spain showed a slower contractionServices sector in Italy kept sliding in May, while data from Spain showed a slower contraction Italys services sector registered a faster rate of shrinkage during May. According to reports by Markit/ADACI, the indicator, which tracks activity (orders and purchases) among managers of companies, operating in the sector of services […]
  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc share price down, sells Nigerian assets for $5bnRoyal Dutch Shell Plc share price down, sells Nigerian assets for $5bn Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, has agreed to sell several Nigerian Oil Mining Licenses (OMLs) it co-owns with Total and Eni, as civil strife and theft drive foreign companies away from Africas oldest oil industry.The […]
  • Commodities trading outlook: natural gas, crude oil futuresCommodities trading outlook: natural gas, crude oil futures Both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude benchmarks swung between gains and losses, with WTI touching a one-week high in early European trading, after government data showed yesterday a seventh consecutive drop in Cushing supplies, while […]
  • Microsoft share price down, to launch Windows 10 this summerMicrosoft share price down, to launch Windows 10 this summer Microsoft Corp announced on Wednesday it will start distributing its latest operating system this summer as the technology giant teams up with top tier Chinese companies to fight widespread piracy in the country.During the Windows Hardware […]