Graco Inc announces $0.275 quarterly dividend

Graco Inc (NYSE: GGG) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on May 7th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 14th 2025, the company said.

Based in Minneapolis, Graco serves clients worldwide in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries.

The firm designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials.

Stock Performance

The shares of Graco Inc (GGG) closed 0.30% ($0.26) lower at $85.80 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $14.487 billion.

The shares of Graco Inc (GGG) went down 2.85% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 1.79% so far this year.