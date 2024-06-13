Johnson Controls announces $0.37 quarterly dividend

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI), a global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on July 19th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 24th 2024, the company said.

Johnson Controls International has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

Stock Performance

The shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) closed 0.88% ($0.62) higher at $71.17 in New York on Wednesday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $47.946 billion.

The shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) went down 9.94% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 23.47% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 7 out of 15 surveyed investment analysts had rated Johnson Controls International’s stock as “Hold”, while other 7 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $68.07, which translates into a 4.36% downside compared to the closing price on Wednesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $82.00.