InterDigital renews license agreements with Panasonic

InterDigital Inc, a mobile and video technology research and development firm, said on Wednesday that it had renewed its patent license agreements with Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co Ltd.

The renewals extend Panasonic’s license under InterDigital’s HEVC patents.

They also extend Panasonic’s digital TV license under InterDigital Inc’s joint licensing program with Sony Corp.

“It is always gratifying to renew our agreements with a long-term partner like Panasonic,” Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer of InterDigital Inc, said in a press release.

“This serves as another strong validation of the quality of our video portfolio and the importance of our innovation in today’s TV market,” Hakoranta added.