Norway's unemployment rate steady at 2% in April

May 5, 2024 3:36 pm

The jobless rate in Norway was reported at 2% in April, or unchanged from the prior month, data by the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Organisation showed.

It has also been the lowest rate since December 2023.

The number of unemployed persons in the country went down to 71,220 in April from 71,560 in March, the data showed.

The USD/NOK currency pair settled 1.25% lower at 10.8431 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair retreated 1.53%, which has been its worst weekly performance since mid-December 2023.

The Forex pair settled not far from a fresh three-week low of 10.8015, which it touched in early US session on Friday.

