Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) said on Friday that it had appointed Lisa Barton to the newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective February 27th.

As COO, Barton will work closely with John Larsen, Alliant Energy’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to execute the firm’s investment growth plan and further advance its work to enable a clean energy future for the customers and communities it serves, the company said.

In this role, Lisa Barton will oversee Alliant Energy Corp’s two public utility subsidiaries – Interstate Power and Light and Wisconsin Power and Light, along with the company’s customer experience, sustainability and regulatory strategies.

“Lisa is a well-rounded executive with an outstanding record of driving strategic outcomes. She has demonstrated a deep commitment to serving customers, while also generating substantial, sustainable shareholder value. We are delighted to welcome Lisa to the Alliant Energy team and confident that her experience will further Alliant Energy’s operating excellence as we deliver safe, reliable and affordable clean energy to the customers and communities we proudly serve,” CEO John Larsen said in a press release.

“I was drawn to Alliant Energy’s purpose to serve customers and build stronger communities, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the talented employees across the organization to build on the progress Alliant Energy is making to achieve a resilient, affordable, clean energy future for the communities Alliant Energy serves across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy has tremendous opportunities ahead in energy innovation, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s industry-leading performance,” Lisa Barton said.