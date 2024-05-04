fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   Singapore’s retail sales growth decelerates in March

Singapore’s retail sales growth decelerates in March

May 4, 2024 3:58 pm

Retail sales in Singapore grew at an annual rate of 2.7% in March, the latest data by Statistics Singapore showed, while slowing substantially from February’s revised up 8.6% growth.

The latter has been the sharpest increase in a year, driven by higher receipts from the Lunar New Year holiday season.

In March, sales grew for items such as food and alcohol (17% YoY compared to 34.2% YoY in February), motor vehicles (7% YoY compared to 1.5% YoY in February), furniture and household equipment (0.6% YoY after a 0.9% YoY drop in February) and recreational goods (4% YoY compared to 6.5% YoY in February).

Sales also rose at petrol service stations (1.4% YoY compared to 5.4% YoY in February) and at department stores (0.4% YoY compared to 6.5% YoY in February).

Conversely, sales decreased at mini-marts and convenience stores (-3.7% YoY after a 5.6% YoY surge in February) and at optical goods and book stores (-2.7% YoY compared to -9.6% YoY in February).

In monthly terms, retail trade volumes shrank 1% in March, or at the steepest rate in six months.

The USD/SGD currency pair settled 0.35% lower at 1.3493 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair retreated 0.97%, or the most since mid-November 2023.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News