Sensata Technologies announces $0.12 quarterly dividend

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), an industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for its clientele, said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share.

The second-quarter dividend will be paid on May 22nd to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 8th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) closed 0.47% ($0.16) higher at $34.42 in New York on Wednesday, as they extended the gains from the previous four market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $5.179 billion.

The shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) went down 6.96% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 8.38% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 5 out of 8 surveyed investment analysts had rated Sensata Technologies Holding’s stock as “Hold”, while 2 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $39.25, which translates into a 14.03% upside compared to the closing price on Wednesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $50.00.