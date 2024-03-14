Marsh & McLennan announces quarterly dividend of $0.71

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC), a professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on May 15th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 4th 2024, the company said.

Marsh & McLennan employs over 85,000 people who advise customers in more than 130 countries.

Stock Performance

The shares of Marsh & McLennan (MMC) closed 0.27% ($0.55) higher at $207.90 in New York on Wednesday, as they extended the gains from the previous six market sessions.

It has also been a record high closing price for the stock.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $102.215 billion.

The shares of Marsh & McLennan (MMC) went up 14.50% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 9.73% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 6 out of 9 surveyed investment analysts had rated Marsh & McLennan’s stock as “Hold”, while 2 – as “Sell”. The median price target on the stock stands at $196.33, which translates into a 5.57% downside compared to the closing price on Wednesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $212.00.