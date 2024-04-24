Halliburton Co’s first-quarter earnings top estimates

Halliburton Co’s first-quarter earnings, reported on Tuesday, exceeded market consensus, since stronger drilling demand internationally offset a weaker performance in North America.

Total revenue for the quarter was reported at $5.80 billion, while topping analyst estimates of $5.67 billion.

International rig count, which indicates future production, was at 965 on an average at the end of the first quarter, or a 5.4% increase from a year ago.

Revenue from the company’s international segment went up 12% year-on-year to $3.3 billion during the quarter, driven by a 21% growth in Latin America.

However, revenue from its North American operations shrank 8% year-on-year to $2.5 billion, mostly because of lower pressure pumping services in the US and lower wireline activity across the region.

Excluding special items, the company earned $0.76 per share in the quarter ended March 31st. That compared with a median analyst estimate of $0.74 per share.

Stock Performance

The shares of Halliburton Company (HAL) closed 0.34% ($0.13) lower at $38.59 in New York on Tuesday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $34.206 billion.

The shares of Halliburton Company (HAL) went down 8.13% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 6.75% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, all 13 surveyed investment analysts offering 12-month price targets for Halliburton Company’s stock had rated the latter as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $48.38, which translates into a 25.37% upside compared to the closing price on Tuesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $54.00.