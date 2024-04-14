H.B. Fuller raises quarterly dividend to $0.2225

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2225 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an 8.5% increase compared to the prior dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on May 9th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 25th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) closed 2.09% ($1.62) lower at $75.92 in New York on Friday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $4.137 billion.

The shares of H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) went up 13.67% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 6.74% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 4 out of 6 surveyed investment analysts had rated H.B. Fuller Company’s stock as “Buy”, while 1 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $90.83, which translates into a 19.64% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $115.00.