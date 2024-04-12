Caledonia Mining appoints Chief Operating Officer

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE: CMCL) said this week it had appointed James Mufara as its next Chief Operating Officer, effective May 1st.

Previously, Mufara was Regional General Manager at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

”I am delighted James will soon be starting his new role at Caledonia. He will be joining us at a pivotal moment in Caledonia’s development and I know the team will benefit from his wealth of experience. I very much look forward to working with him,” Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

”I am excited that I will be joining Caledonia and look forward to working with the talented team to drive operational performance across the group’s high-quality portfolio,” James Mufara said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) closed 0.82% ($0.09) higher at $11.08 in New York on Thursday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $212.675 million.

The shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) have retreated 9.18% so far this year, following another 1.61% loss in 2023.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, the 1 surveyed investment analyst offering 12-month price target for Caledonia Mining Corp’s stock had rated the latter as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $11.75, which translates into a 6.05% upside compared to the closing price on Thursday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $11.75.