Leidos awarded $631 million Army contract

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) has been awarded a $631.174 million hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive) contract for development, integration, acquisition, bridging to logistics and operations.

Work locations and funding are to be determined with each order, the US Department of Defense said.

Completion is expected on March 31st 2034, it added.

Stock Performance

The shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) closed 0.04% ($0.05) lower at $128.66 in New York on Friday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $17.372 billion.

The shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) went up 2.90% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 18.86% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 11 out of 13 surveyed investment analysts had rated Leidos Holdings Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while 2 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $138.77, which translates into a 7.86% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $148.00.