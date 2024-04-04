NVIDIA shares declined 4.45% to $889.64 in the last 5 days



NVIDIA shares declined 4.45% to $896 in the last 5 days. NVIDIA Corporation’s stock price is currently trading at $889.64 as of April 3, 2024. The stock is 239.03% above its 52-week low of $262.41 and -6.36% below its 52-week high of $950.02. Over the past month, NVIDIA has seen a total return of 4.38%, and over the past year, the total return has been 218.23%.

Based on the Core Estimates data for NVIDIA Corporation, the stock price forecast indicates a mean target price of $968.4 with a high estimate of $1,400 and a low estimate of $620. The consensus recommendation score is 1.37736, which suggests a bullish sentiment among analysts.

Nvidia said it does not expect supply chain disruptions because of Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years.The firm, which is the leading supplier of chips used in artificial intelligence systems, sources many of its chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

“After consulting with our manufacturing partners, we don’t expect any impact on our supply from the Taiwan earthquake,” Nvidia said in a statement on Wednesday.

NVIDIA Corporation, a leading provider of graphics and compute solutions, has shown strong financial performance based on its fundamental metrics. With a market cap of $2,189.58B and total revenues of $60.92B, NVIDIA has demonstrated robust profitability with impressive margins across various categories.

In terms of capital efficiency, NVIDIA has shown solid returns with a Return on Total Capital of 46.75% and Return on Capital Employed of 73.5%. The company’s valuation metrics, such as P/E ratio of 74.57 and EV/Sales of 35.7, indicate a premium valuation in the market.