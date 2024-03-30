Syntec Optics announces order for opto-mechanical sub-systems

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ: OPTX), a supplier of scientific and technical instruments and defense and aerospace optics, said this week it had secured $2.8 million order for high-precision opto-mechanical components and sub-systems used in the production of the latest night vision goggles utilized by the US military.

Deliveries are slated for this year.

”I am excited to see how the Syntec Optics team has continued to deliver opto-mechanical components and sub-assemblies in the innovative dual-tubed binocular system for improved situational awareness and depth perception,” Joe Mohr, Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

”The team here appreciates the opportunity to contribute to a device with a fused thermal imager for added infrared spectral content,” Sara Hart, Sales Director at Syntec Optics, commented.

Stock Performance

The shares of Syntec Optics (OPTX) closed 2.81% ($0.11) lower at $3.80 on Nasdaq on Thursday, as they extended the losses from the previous three market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $139.416 million.

The shares of Syntec Optics (OPTX) went down 49.70% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 24.45% so far this year.