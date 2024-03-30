John Wiley & Sons announces $0.35 quarterly dividend

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: WLY), a global leader in research, publishing and knowledge solutions, said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock.

The dividend will be paid on April 25th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 9th 2024, the company said.

Last June, the company raised its quarterly dividend for the 30th successive year.

Stock Performance

The shares of John Wiley & Sons (WLY) closed 0.47% ($0.18) higher at $38.13 in New York on Thursday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session. This has been the highest closing price since June 9th 2023.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $2.085 billion.

The shares of John Wiley & Sons (WLY) went down 20.77% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 20.13% so far this year.