Park Aerospace announces quarterly dividend of $0.125

Park Aerospace announces quarterly dividend of $0.125

March 13, 2024 11:44 am

Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE: PKE) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share.

The dividend will be paid on May 3rd to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 2nd 2024, the company said.

Park Aerospace Corp has paid 39 consecutive years of uninterrupted regular quarterly cash dividends.

It has paid nearly $591 million ($28.85 per share) in cash dividends since the start of its 2005 fiscal year.

Stock Performance

The shares of Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) closed 0.26% ($0.04) higher at $15.19 in New York on Tuesday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $307.649 million.

The shares of Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) went up 17.50% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 3.33% so far this year.

